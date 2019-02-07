Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
For more information about
Patricia Hays
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
5800 N. Ravenswood
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hays


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Hays Obituary
Hays, Patricia, was the last policewoman to retire from the Chicago Police Department, and was a member of the very first graduating female class inaugurated in 1967. She loved being a trailblazer and enjoyed the close knit community of her female compatriots. Hays, 78, died on February 4 of complications related to lung cancer. Loving mother to Kathy Dobrzynski and Toddie Hays-Sesterhenn. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jeffrey and Dianna Dobryznski, and Kadence Sesterhenn. Graveside funeral service Saturday, Feb. 9, 1pm, at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood, Chicago. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now