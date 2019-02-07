|
|
Hays, Patricia, was the last policewoman to retire from the Chicago Police Department, and was a member of the very first graduating female class inaugurated in 1967. She loved being a trailblazer and enjoyed the close knit community of her female compatriots. Hays, 78, died on February 4 of complications related to lung cancer. Loving mother to Kathy Dobrzynski and Toddie Hays-Sesterhenn. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jeffrey and Dianna Dobryznski, and Kadence Sesterhenn. Graveside funeral service Saturday, Feb. 9, 1pm, at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood, Chicago. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019