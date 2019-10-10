|
Patricia Helen Ableidinger, née Newman, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, IL, passed away on October 2, 2019, at age 72, in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was a graduate of DePaul University (computer science and psychology) and served 20 years as a technology coordinator and IT trainer for Hinsdale School District 181, retiring in 2005. She continued teaching after retirement, leading group and one-on-one trainings at the Apple Store in Orland Park. Friends and family will remember her relentless positivity, her laugh, her "insane creativity," her strength in the face of adversity, and her enthusiasm and adoration when visiting with or talking about her grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephew. She loved to catch a baseball game (from Little League to the Cubs), even on a rainy spring day, and raised the roof at countless Peter Gabriel concerts. Pat was the beloved mother of Joe (Mandy) Ableidinger of Raleigh, NC, and Julie (Brian) Watson of Orlando, FL, from her former marriage to Bob Ableidinger. She was a loving sister to Martha (Alex) Jordan of Chicago; proud (and fun) abuela to Grace, Mack, and David Ableidinger, and Blaine and Reid Watson; cherished aunt to Sandy Jordan of Chicago, Steve Jordan of Chicago and Matt Jordan (Senoe Torgerson) of Seattle; and kind and generous great-aunt to Ally and Theo Chapman and Stella and Sigrid Jordan-Torgerson. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Ana Regina Arango de Newman originally of Barranquilla, Colombia, and David Harold Newman originally of Providence, Rhode Island. Those wishing to honor Pat's life are invited to donate to the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Services and interment will be private. For information contact Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019