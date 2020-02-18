|
Patricia Himpelmann, age 66, at rest on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Nicholas. Loving mother of Angela Himpelmann and Nicholas Jr. Himpelmann. Dear grandmother of Tori, Jazmine, Savanna, Bella and Giselle. Dear sister of Sandra, Linda and Pamela. Fond aunt, friend and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Il. Interment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020