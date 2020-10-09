Patricia Hopps, age 80, a resident of Grayslake, Illinois for 15 years, passed away October 6, 2020. Loving mother of Wendy Ball and Jodie (David) Steckel. Former wife to the late Richard Hopps. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, from 3:00-8:00 PM at the G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 10, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, Illinois. For both the visitation and mass, there will be a limit of 40 people allowed at the church and funeral home with social distancing measures in place. Interment private. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For more information, please call 847-699-9003.





