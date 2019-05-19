Patricia I.Dillon (nee Moloney) 92. Passed away peacefully, at home, on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert, for 71 years. Cherished mother of Bryan (Susan), Robert Jr. (Rebecca), Mary Ellen, Patricia (Douglas) Bruno, Terese (Jeffery) Iwamuro, John, Kevin (Susan), Timothy, Daniel (Doreen) Susan (Austin) Nicholl, Steven, Colleen (Jorge) Gonzalez, and Maureen. Loving Grandmother of Sarah (Hugh) Curnutt, Aiden, Kerry (Matt) Stevens, Ryan (Kydie), Shawn (Alison), Jamie (Anthony) Quinones, Devin Delricco, Bryan (Stacy) Bruno, Kevin (Sarah) Bruno, David (Bethany) Bruno, Brendan Bruno, Patrick Bruno, Bradley Bruno, Megan (Daniel) Honda, Liam (Allison) Iwamuro , Bridget Iwamuro, Luis Iwamuro, Emmett, Connor, Bryan, Liam, Kevin, Eamon (Kelsey), Tara (Tim) Ryan, Jessica (fiancé Michael Vogel), Michelle (Cameron) Koziarz, Jason (Jacqueline) Van Puymbroeck, Chad (Alnierys) Van Puymbroeck, Patrick Gonzalez, Henry Gonzalez, Genevieve Gonzalez, and William Gonzalez. Doting Great Grandmother of Henry, Annie, Cameron, Connor, Blake, Isabella, Jackson, Morgan, Owen, Eden, Brendan, Nora, Declan, Colin, Caroline, Cecilia, Harrison, Mason, Jane, Olivia, Reilly, Rory, Jason, and Josephine. Pat lived her life with a selfless and enduring love for her family and friends, and in doing so, found eternal happiness. She was a woman dedicated to her faith. Her easy way, sparkling blue eyes, and bright smile will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4-8 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1010 W. Webster. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Attn: FMA # 6239A, Chicago, IL 60660, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 19 to May 20, 2019