Patricia Ilean "Pat" Agins, nee Zimmerman, age 91, of Northbrook, formerly of Chicago (Scottsdale neighborhood); beloved wife for 67 years of the late Sam Agins; loving mother of Ann (David) Kenis, Carol (Kurt) Hofbauer, and Lou (Joan) Agins; adored Gramma of Daniel (Kimberly Beatty) Kenis, Rachel (fiancé Jordan Peloquin) Kenis, Benjamin (Amber) Kenis, Alisa (Maroun) Abouzeid, Vincent, Brian, and Thomas Agins; proud great grandmother of Emily and Samuel; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Anna Zimmerman. The graveside service and shiva is private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Pat's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Hilltop Food Pantry, 460 S. College Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383, www.hilltophouse.org/hilltop-food-pantry/
or Bickford Senior Living of Crystal Lake (in check memo: in memory of Pat Agins) , 717 McHenry Rd., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.