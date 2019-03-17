Home

Patricia Iovino Obituary
Patricia S. Iovino, age 77, of Berkeley. Beloved wife to Louis Iovino; cherished sister-in-law to Joe (Jane) Iovino and Angelo (Lila) Iovino; adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Patricia loved bus trips to the casino, where she made many friends over the last few years. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, www.pedersenryberg.com or (630) 834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
