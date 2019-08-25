Home

Patricia Isabel Ungaro Dodson. Passed away August 4, 2019 at the age of 94. She is survived by five daughters, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Visitation is at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge, on Friday September 6, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge on Saturday, September 7, at 9:30 a.m. Interment private. For further obituary info., visit www.ryan-parke.com.
