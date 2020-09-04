Patricia J. Cariola, age 67; beloved wife of Charles Lakomecki; dear sister of Maureen (Edward) Mulcahy and the late Margaret (Richard) DeChene and the late Joseph (the late Margaret) Cariola; dear aunt and friend to many. Visitation Saturday 8:15 A.M. until time of prayers 9:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lurie Children's Hospital, St. Jude Research Hospital or Palos Hospice. Due to Phase 4 of the state of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visit brief to allow all who attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The coffee lounges are not available for use so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info (708) 532-3100