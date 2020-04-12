Home

Mrs. Patricia J. Catarello (nee Jones), age 81, a longtime Northbrook resident and life-long teacher, passed away peacefully on Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Alma, West Virginia to the late Jeanne Furbee (Kilcoyne) and James E. Jones. Devoted wife, of 54 years, to the late Dr. Joseph A. Catarello; loving mother of Christina, Joseph Jr. (Teresa), Dominic (Julie), John (Kristin), Sara (Paul) Black, Mark, Paula (Matt) Gerwig, Daniel (Beatrice), Patrick, and Maria (Michael) Leitner. Proud grandmother of 20 granddaughters and 19 grandsons; dearest great-grandmother of 4 great-granddaughters and 7 great-grandsons. Godmother to Pauline McKeown. Also survived by her cherished step-brother, Carl 'Tyke' Sweet and dearest sister-in-law Babe Stasko, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry F. Jones. Born on the family farm in Alma, West Virginia, Patty grew up with her grandparents in Reed City, MI, where she had many adventures with her brother Jerry. She graduated Michigan State University as a teacher. There she met Joe and soon after getting married they moved to Illinois. After teaching in Chicago a few years, she happily set her career aside to raise her ten children. Later in life, she was employed at The Willows Academy for Girls where she taught and advised. She was a member of Opus Dei for 58 years, prayed the Rosary daily for the conversion of souls, advocated for the unborn, and offered her long sufferings for others, especially her children and grandchildren. When the suspension on large gatherings is lifted, there will be a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Northfield, IL. Burial will be at Beechwood Cemetary, Middlebourne, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name sent to Illinois Citizens for Life, Chicago, would be appreciated. https://illinoisrighttolife.org/donate-irl/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
