We will miss Patty very much. Sharing Christmas with the Sisco & later Doruska family has always been a wonderful memory. So very sorry for your loss Jerry & Family. Patty's always been one of our favorites.
Love,
The Milarski Family
Patricia J. Doruska, nee Sisco age 80, of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of Jerry Doruska; fond mother of Cynthia (Michael) Weston, Paul (Halina Zakowicz) Doruska, Thomas (Sara) Doruska; dear grandmother of Rebecca Weston, Molly Doruska, Matthew Weston, Erin Doruska and Aidan Doruska; sister of the late Nancy Grah; aunt of many. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, Services are private for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park at a future date. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials appreciated to your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.