Patricia J. Doruska, nee Sisco age 80, of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of Jerry Doruska; fond mother of Cynthia (Michael) Weston, Paul (Halina Zakowicz) Doruska, Thomas (Sara) Doruska; dear grandmother of Rebecca Weston, Molly Doruska, Matthew Weston, Erin Doruska and Aidan Doruska; sister of the late Nancy Grah; aunt of many. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, Services are private for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park at a future date. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials appreciated to your favorite charity . Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com