Patricia J. Doruska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Doruska, nee Sisco age 80, of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of Jerry Doruska; fond mother of Cynthia (Michael) Weston, Paul (Halina Zakowicz) Doruska, Thomas (Sara) Doruska; dear grandmother of Rebecca Weston, Molly Doruska, Matthew Weston, Erin Doruska and Aidan Doruska; sister of the late Nancy Grah; aunt of many. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, Services are private for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park at a future date. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials appreciated to your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
We will miss Patty very much. Sharing Christmas with the Sisco & later Doruska family has always been a wonderful memory. So very sorry for your loss Jerry & Family. Patty's always been one of our favorites.
Love,
The Milarski Family
Deborah K Milarski
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved