Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Gee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Gee Obituary
Patricia Gee (nee Plecinski), 79, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 in Springfield. She was a former resident of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald Gee, loving mother of the late Tim (Karen) Gee and Trisha (late Mark) Kiwior. Grandmother of 3, great grandmother of 3. Fond sister of Peter (Joey) Ives and Phyllis (Gordon) MacPherson. Graduate of Drake University and Masters from Indiana University. She volunteered for many years for the Infant Welfare Society. Pat found joy in creating art and in her role as a Master Gardener for U of I. She loved to see others find the same happiness in gardening. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree or flower in your own garden in her memory. A service was held at Concordia Village followed by a private family service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.