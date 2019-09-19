|
Patricia Gee (nee Plecinski), 79, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 in Springfield. She was a former resident of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald Gee, loving mother of the late Tim (Karen) Gee and Trisha (late Mark) Kiwior. Grandmother of 3, great grandmother of 3. Fond sister of Peter (Joey) Ives and Phyllis (Gordon) MacPherson. Graduate of Drake University and Masters from Indiana University. She volunteered for many years for the Infant Welfare Society. Pat found joy in creating art and in her role as a Master Gardener for U of I. She loved to see others find the same happiness in gardening. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree or flower in your own garden in her memory. A service was held at Concordia Village followed by a private family service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019