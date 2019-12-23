|
Patricia J. Halter nee Mueller age 85. Loving mother of Kathleen and Kenneth (Mary Duffy). Preceded in death by Charles D. Halter. Dearest sister of Joy and "Peggy" (late Fred) Moore. and the late Billy Mueller. Dear aunt of Pamela (Jack) Scheid, great-aunt of Amy (Antonio) Marques and great-aunt and godmother of Jason King. Great-great-aunt of Victoria and Gabriella Marques. Past employee of V. Mueller Medical Instruments and Baxter International. Visitation Thursday Dec. 26th from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and funeral services Friday Dec. 27th 11:00 AM from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Edward Church 4350 W. Sunnyside, Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Inurnment private at All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019