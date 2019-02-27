Home

Patricia J. Jellema

Patricia J. Jellema Obituary
Patricia J. Jellema nee Smith Age 80 Late of Monee, formerly of Midlothian. Beloved wife of Gary Jellema. Loving mother of Edward Jellema and Deborah Gilbert. Proud grandmother of Nicole (Mike) Ledvina, Aimee (Ross) Anderson, Stacey, Kati & Josh Gilbert and great-grandmother of Bryce, Blake, Bella, Baylee & Savannah. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral Friday 10:00 AM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian. Interment will be at Skyline Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday 2 – 8 PM. For more information and online registration www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
