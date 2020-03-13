Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009

Patricia J. Kogut


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Kogut Obituary
Patricia J. Kogut, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home in Lindenhurst, IL. She was born March 5, 1965 in Evanston, IL and had been a longtime resident of Illinois, living in Lindenhurst for the past 14 years. Trisha enjoyed traveling to the family vacation home in Boulder Junction, WI and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her mother, Noreen Enerson; brother, Daniel (Susan) Enerson and niece and nephew, Morgan & Lucas Enerson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Enerson in 2001.

Private family services are being held by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -