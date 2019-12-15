|
|
Patricia J. Ochota, nee Quinlan, age 78, of Oak Park; beloved wife of Jerome, loving mother of Suzanne (the late Charles) O'Neill; devoted grandmother of Patricia; dearest sister of Suzanne (the late Thomas) Larocca; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, December 21 9:45 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019