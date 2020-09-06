1/
Patricia J. "Pat" (Vidro) Wangerow
Patricia "Pat" J. Wangerow nee Vidro, age 93, of Inverness. Passed away on 9/4/2020. Preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Duke" Wangerow. Survived by her sons Chuck (Mary), Bill (Lou Ann) and Jim (Patti) Wangerow. Grandmother to Dina, Joseph (Taylor), Michael Wangerow, Gina (Kenny) McCauley, Bill (Shannon) Wangerow, Danny (Alex) Wangerow, Rod (Cindy), Melanie, Steve (Rosie) Boston, Olivia, Ryan, and Kevin Wangerow. Great grandmother to Luke, Max McCauley, Kaylee Wangerow and Christine (Tyler). Great Great grandmother to Emma and Andrew.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Interment will be Private. Funeral Info: (847) 882-5580



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
