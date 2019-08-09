|
|
Patricia J Wichlin, 87, of Libertyville, August 7, 2019. She was the devoted wife of 49 years to the late Donald E Wichlin. She was the loving mother of Mark (Nancy), Michael, Timothy (Patricia), Patrick (Cornelia), John, Marianne, and Matthew (Sherry); she was the proud grandmother of Sam, Dan, Christina, Kevin, Nicolai, Magnus, Kate, Ryan, Corey, Willie, John, Joshua, Zachary and Madison; dearest great-grandmother of Bo; dear sister of the late Anna Mae Goecking and the late Eileen Brazill; aunt and great aunt and friend to many. Graduate of Barat College with a BA degree.
Funeral Mass 10:00 Monday, August 12, at St. Joseph Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, August 11th 2 to 6 pm and Monday 9:15 to 9:45 am at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville (Rt. 176, 1 blk E. of Milwaukee Ave.). If desired, memorials to PADS Lake County, 1800 Grand Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info 847-362-2626 sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019