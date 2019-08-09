Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 9:45 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wichlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Wichlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Wichlin Obituary
Patricia J Wichlin, 87, of Libertyville, August 7, 2019. She was the devoted wife of 49 years to the late Donald E Wichlin. She was the loving mother of Mark (Nancy), Michael, Timothy (Patricia), Patrick (Cornelia), John, Marianne, and Matthew (Sherry); she was the proud grandmother of Sam, Dan, Christina, Kevin, Nicolai, Magnus, Kate, Ryan, Corey, Willie, John, Joshua, Zachary and Madison; dearest great-grandmother of Bo; dear sister of the late Anna Mae Goecking and the late Eileen Brazill; aunt and great aunt and friend to many. Graduate of Barat College with a BA degree.

Funeral Mass 10:00 Monday, August 12, at St. Joseph Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, August 11th 2 to 6 pm and Monday 9:15 to 9:45 am at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville (Rt. 176, 1 blk E. of Milwaukee Ave.). If desired, memorials to PADS Lake County, 1800 Grand Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info 847-362-2626 sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now