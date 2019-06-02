Services Donnellan Family Funeral Services 10045 SKOKIE BLVD. Skokie , IL 60077 (847) 675-1990 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Bennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Jane Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Jane Bennett passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 19, 2019 with her family at her side, from the complications of a stroke 5 days earlier. She recently had celebrated her 90th birthday. Patty, as she liked to be called, was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Gail & Dorothy (Kirk) Bennett. She attended her early school years in Ridgewood, NJ. When she was 11, her family moved to Evanston, IL where her father established the Chicago location of Bennett Brothers, Inc. She attended Haven Elementary School and then Haven Junior High School. Patty attended Evanston Township High School for two years, and then finished high school at Roycemore, a private girls school in Evanston. During the high school years, Patty spent summers at Cheley Colorado Camps, along with her brother Gail Kirk Bennett, where she rode horses, climbed peaks and enjoyed the beauty of Colorado. Later, her children also attended Cheley, where they also developed their love of the outdoors. After high school, she went off to college at the University of Iowa, and then transferred to Northwestern University after two years, and graduated with a degree in Interior Design. Patty was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority during college and for many years after. She then went to work full time for Bennett Brothers, where she worked in the catalog department, and jewelry department after the annual catalog was published. Shortly thereafter, she took the Queen Elizabeth to Europe, where she met many celebrities, and ultimately on that trip, she met Jim Biram, a new attorney. They fell in love and were married in 1952. Due to Jim's commitment to the US Navy, they moved to the San Diego area, where their first child, James Kirk Biram was born in 1953. Shortly after his birth, they moved to West Los Angeles, CA, where Jim set up his new law practice. Dorothy Elizabeth Biram was born in 1954 in Santa Monica. Four years later, Pamela Bennett Biram was born. During this time, she volunteered at UCLA Hospital and worked part-time on needlepoint design for Marie Van Veem of Los Angeles. She also pursued her art at home, sculpting and designing works for herself. Despite all her projects and activities, she was a devoted, caring mother, always urging her children to strive for excellence in everything. Shortly after the family moved to Westlake Village, CA in 1968, Patty and Jim divorced, and from 1968 to 1973, she worked part time for Bennett Brothers on catalog design as well as her work designing needlepoint designs. In 1973, she moved back to the Northfield area of Chicago to be close to her parents. While in Chicago, she worked full time for Bennett Brothers until 1980. Patty's time in Chicago was filled with many classes and emphasis on her Plein-Air Oil Painting. She took many classes through the Art Institute of Chicago, where she learned the painting techniques of the masters. She also studied under many prominent artists, including Henry Hensche, through his Cape School of Art. Patty was particularly fond of the works of Monet. She traveled to Europe and lived in the South of France for several months where she again studied under many local artists in plein-air oil painting. She moved to the Santa Cruz, CA area approximately 1999, and settled in Soquel, where she was active with the local plein-air artist group. Patty also was busy knitting and doing needlepoint projects, as well as designing and making many beautiful quilts. She continued to paint in the Monterey Bay area and for many years was active with the Santa Cruz Painters. Patty is survived by her three children, 9 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Services for Patty will be at Donnellan Family Funeral Home,10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, Illinois 60077 on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a reception at Donnellan Funeral Home after the graveside services. She will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery next to her brother and mother and father. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in her name to the Art Institute of Chicago https://sales.artic.edu/contribute or The John Austin Cheley Foundation https://www.cheleyfoundation.org. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (877) 675-1990 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019