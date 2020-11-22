1/
Patricia Jane Parello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patty" Jane Parello nee Deppert, age 84, of Wood Dale passed away November 16, 2020. Patty was a longtime nurse consultant for Continental Insurance Company and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Elmhurst. Beloved wife of 62 years of Frank Parello; loving mother of Carolyn Parello, Chuck (Carole Babeli) Parello, Paul Parello and Nicholas (Kimberly) Parello; grandmother of Jack, Samantha and Anthony Parello and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Info – Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. Memorial contributions in Patty's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/donate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved