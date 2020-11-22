Patricia "Patty" Jane Parello nee Deppert, age 84, of Wood Dale passed away November 16, 2020. Patty was a longtime nurse consultant for Continental Insurance Company and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Elmhurst. Beloved wife of 62 years of Frank Parello; loving mother of Carolyn Parello, Chuck (Carole Babeli) Parello, Paul Parello and Nicholas (Kimberly) Parello; grandmother of Jack, Samantha and Anthony Parello and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Info – Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
. Memorial contributions in Patty's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org/donate
.