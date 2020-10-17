Patricia Jean (Pat) Olson, 92, passed away in Florida on September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband John in 2010. She is survived by three children: John A Olson II, of Sleepy Hollow; Karen Holwerda, of Wheaton; and Jean Petruck, of Lake Worth, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer Hopkins, of West Olive, MI; Jeffrey Holwerda, of Batavia; Julie Farmer, of Lyons, MI; John A Olson III, of Elgin; and Jessica Olson, of Chicago. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren. Pat was a long time resident of Oak Park and River Forest and member of Christ Church of Oak Brook. A memorial service was held in Florida.





