Patricia "Patti" Jennings nee McMahon age 94. Beloved wife of the late James P. Jennings; loving mother of James (Holly), Jean Capra, Judy Jennings, Maureen (Tom) Sulhoff, John (Catherine) Jennings, Colleen (Nick) Stein and the late Thomas Jennings; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Katie and Jay Jennings, Lauren and Anthony Capra, Jaquelyne Sulhoff and Jaclyn Sollars, Patrick, Tierney and Tara Stein. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019, 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mobile Care Foundation Attn: Matt Siemer (please put in memo line Patrick Stein Fund) www.mobilecarechicago.org or P.O. Box 8617 Northfield, IL 60093 Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
