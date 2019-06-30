|
Patricia Joan Collins nee Guinter, 78 of Ypsilanti, Michigan, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 following a lengthy illness with Acute Myleoid Leukemia (AML). She was born June 14, 1941 in London, Ontario Canada. The daughter of James Reginald and Margaret Jane (Simpson) Guinter. Patricia graduated from Ladywood High School in 1959. She also graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1962 and became a Registered Nurse. Patricia worked for several years and University of Michigan and St. Joseph Mercy Hospitals in Ann Arbor. She married her husband Judge John B. Collins on February 22, 1969. Who preceded her in death in December 2017. Survived by: three children, Jennifer Collins, Amy (Pavel Kislitsyn) Collins and John (Michelle) Collins; five grandsons Julian, Sean and Michael Collins and Maxim and Theodore Kislitsyn; three step children Kathryn Collins, Steven Collins, Julia (Steve Hylkema) Collins. Five step grandsons Colin and Samuel Wyzgoski, Anthony Collins, Patrick Livingston, and a step great granddaugher Aubrey Wyzgoski; one sister in law Judge Ann Collins-Dole; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service is being planned in Michigan.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019