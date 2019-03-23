|
|
Patricia J. Kidder, age 88, nee Peters, loving wife of the late James M., beloved mother of Patrick Michael Kidder, Maureen Mary(Geoffrey) Potter and the late Brian J. and James L. Kidder. Dear brother of the late Kenny Peters., Sweetest grandma of Violet and Holden Potter, Shannon (JC) Brionies and Nicole Kidder, great-grandma of Justin,Conner and Declan Briones. Visitation Saturday, March 23 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase, Chicago from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am, interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2019