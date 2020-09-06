Patricia Joyce Kreibich, 79, of Elmhurst died August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kreibich (2015); loving mother of Debbie (Terry) Karner, and Jay (Debbie Fligor) Kreibich; cherished grandmother of Bryce Karner, Katelyn Karner, Pierce Kreibich and Lance Fligor. Fond sister of Ruth Obrecht, Frederick, CO, the late Kenneth Obrecht and the late David Obrecht. Memorial Visitation from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 10 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, contact (630) 834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
for the live stream link. Contributions may be made to RRAF, a program for adults with developmental disabilities, 613 S. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148.