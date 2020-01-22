Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia K. Boyd Obituary
Patricia K. Boyd (nee Kelly), Age 94, Longtime Beverly Resident, Born into Eternal Life on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Boyd. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Sherman, William A. Jr., Celeste M. (Tom) Jones, James M. (Sue) Boyd, Thomas J. (Holly) Boyd, Brian A. Boyd, K. Kelly Doherty, Kevin C. (Peggy) Boyd, Jayne E. (Michael) Griswold, and the late infant John Francis Boyd. "Grandma Pat" was dearly loved by 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Nancy Schuba, Kathleen Nickels, and the late James Kelly. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pat was a faithful volunteer with many neighborhood groups including BAPA, Ridge Historical Society, Beverly Arts Center, Smith Village, Meals on Wheels, Birthright, Academy of Our Lady Alumnae Association, LCM Board of Directors, and St. Barnabas Parish. Pat made a bequest of her body to the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University. Friends will be received on Friday, January 24th, 5:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday, January 25th, 10:00am-11:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00am at St. Barnabas Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Barnabas Education Fund are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -