Patricia "Pat" Karen (Campbell) Galligar 82 passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home following a day spent with family and friends. She was born April 9, 1937 in Boston, MA to the late Dr. Thomas J. & Alecia M. Campbell. Pat was the oldest of six children. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Campbell, William Campbell, and Robert Campbell, as well as her sister, Mary (Bob) Palank, and sister-in-law, Patty Campbell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Campbell, and sisters-in-law, Perlita Campbell and Mary Jo Campbell. Pat married the love of her life, Jerry William Galligar on August 23, 1958. They are the proud parents of 5 children: Bonnie (Mike) Horton, Michael (Di Di) Galligar, Kerry (Andy) Kojs, Kathleen (Eric) Christensen, and Patrick (Gina) Galligar. She was a loving grandmother to Kelly Harper, Brian, & Amy Horton, Ian Galligar, Kristopher, Mark, Michelle & Thomas Kojs, Ellen & Renee Christensen, and Timothy (Amanda Melton) & Sean Galligar. Pat was preceded in death by her oldest grandson, who died as an infant, Brandon Horton. Pat loved spending time with her great grandkids, Karly, Haley, Emily & Michael. Pat impacted students, parents & families for many years as an elementary school teacher. She served for 25 years in East Aurora, District 131 and had a passion for making learning fun. She retired from teaching and enjoyed traveling with Jerry, visiting with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Pat's hobbies include: drawing, painting, ceramics, bead making, jewelry making, playing cards, rock collecting, sewing, and quilting. Her passion was connecting people and making everyone feel loved and included, hosting parties at her home and elsewhere. Pat & Jerry hosted many St. Paddy's Day parties sharing Irish coffee, music and laughter. They also organized Medieval Banquets at St. Mary's Church in Aurora. They were members and very active in the social club as innovators and planners for events at St. Anne Church in Oswego. As late as last month: Pat & Jerry played bridge with a group that formed in 1960."I met Patricia on a blind date. It was love at first sight. It has been a very glorious trip to this point in my life." Jerry Galligar. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538.The Rosary will start at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral mass on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 E. Ohio St. Chicago IL 60611 or Season's Hospice 2195 W. Diehl Rd.Naperville,IL 60563. For guestbook and directions visit
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019