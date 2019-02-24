|
Patricia K. Gerken (nee Keller) passed peacefully on February 17, 2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Carl. F. Gerken. Loving mother of Ken (Debra) Gerken, Christine (Nicholas) Marinis and Paula Surwall. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Taylor Surwall, Victoria (Andre) Jones, Kimberly Gerken, Jessica (Jeremy) Arendt and great grandchildren Sadie and Jasper Arendt. Dear sister of Kay (Chuck) Robertson of Clarkston, MI and fond aunt of Patricia Fredrickson, the late Charles "Chaz" Robertson and Gregory Robertson.Pat was born July, 31, 1937 in Riverside, IL to George "Fritz" and Helen Keller. She attended Albion College and graduated from Mosier Business School in Chicago. Pat was a proud and dedicated employee of Elk Grove Township for 23 years, serving as office manager for 10 years. Pat will be greatly missed by family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Internment at Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park, IL. Contributions appreciated to the in Memory of Patricia Gerken -www.alz.org- (800) 272-3900
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019