Patricia K. Izzo, nee Tegtmeyer, age 95, of Deerfield. Beloved wife of the late Albert J.; dear mother of Steve (Alina) and Diane (Ray) Roman; loving grandmother of Courtney (John) Curtis, Stephanie (Geoff) Scott, Alexandra (Craig) Howell, Connor (Tatianna), Griffin, and Casey Roman; cherished great-grandmother of James Curtis, Nathan Scott and Colson Roman; fond sister of Mary Lou (the late Ben) Ehrlich and the late Sally (the late Zenon) Kowaliczko. Visitation, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, February 7, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Ln., Deerfield. Interment, Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL, 60654. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020