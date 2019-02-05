Home

Patricia Montmarquette
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
5212 W. Agatite Ave
Chicago, IL
Patricia K. Montmarquette Obituary
Patricia K. Montmarquette, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away Feb. 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Lillian, nee Drexler; dear cousin and friend of many. Patricia was an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers with her greatest devotion being to the Blackhawks. She was a season ticket holder, even following the team to away games with many wonderful stories of her Blackhawk experiences. Patricia was also a talented vocalist and very active in the choir at Our Lady of Victory Church where she was a longtime engaged member. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 7th, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 5212 W. Agatite Ave., Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info. www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
