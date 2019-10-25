|
|
Patricia K. O'Connor, nee Daly, age 84, of Elmhurst, formerly of Chicago and Galena; former volunteer at St. Francis Borgia Grammar School; beloved wife of John; loving mother of Sean (Mindy) O'Connor, Sheila (Charlie) O'Halloran and Sharon (Joe) Wangler; proud grandmother of Meghan and Jack O'Connor, Morgan (Kyle) Yearick, Evan Welsh, Caitlin (Jason) Garstka, Kevin O'Halloran, Daly Wangler, Aubrey (Jason) Thielenhouse and Anna Wangler; cherished great-grandmother of Molly, Zack and Jacob; dear sister-in-law of Barbara O'Connor and fond aunt of Patty, Terry (Mary) and Deirdre O'Connor and great-aunt of many; cherished friend of many. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019