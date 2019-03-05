|
|
Patricia K. Tyne O'Donnell, age 61, of Naperville, died March 3, 2019, at Serenity Home in Oregon. Born December 14, 1957, in Dixon, the daughter of Edward and Agatha (Tosney) Tyne.Member of the St Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville.Preceded in death by her parents.Survived by son Daniel O'Donnell of Brooklyn, NY; sister Margaret A. Tyne of Polo; brother Edward (Kay) Tyne Jr. of Polo; nieces and nephews, Courtney (Kevin West) Tyne of Washington D.C.; Brian (Jaclyn) Tyne of Glendale, CO; Brandi (Matthew Kudla) Tyne of Columbus, IN; and 3 great nephews Isaac West, Jonah West, and Louis Kudla.Funeral services Friday, March 8, at 12:00 PM, Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 11:00 AM until time of service. Memorial to Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019