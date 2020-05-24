Patricia Katz, nee Austern, 89, beloved wife of the late Irving; loving mother of Michael (Debbie) Katz, Beth (Mitchell) Polonsky and Paul (Janet) Katz; cherished Bube of Stephanie (Anthony) Fick, Gregg Katz (Peter Moore), Marc Katz (Anette Radonski, loving partner), Jenny Ingber, Aaron Polonsky, Ian Katz and Adam Katz; adored Super Bube of Avery and Annie Fick and Lily Ingber; devoted daughter of the late Jennie Austern; dear sister of the late Paul (the late Betty) Austern; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center at www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. To view the graveside service via a zoom link and to leave condolences, please visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home at www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.