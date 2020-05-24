Patricia Katz
Patricia Katz, nee Austern, 89, beloved wife of the late Irving; loving mother of Michael (Debbie) Katz, Beth (Mitchell) Polonsky and Paul (Janet) Katz; cherished Bube of Stephanie (Anthony) Fick, Gregg Katz (Peter Moore), Marc Katz (Anette Radonski, loving partner), Jenny Ingber, Aaron Polonsky, Ian Katz and Adam Katz; adored Super Bube of Avery and Annie Fick and Lily Ingber; devoted daughter of the late Jennie Austern; dear sister of the late Paul (the late Betty) Austern; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center at www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. To view the graveside service via a zoom link and to leave condolences, please visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home at www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
May 23, 2020
Really sorry to see this happen to such a warm, loving friend. Condolences to all the members of the Katz family. Sorry we can't join you at this time.
Syble Dicker
Friend
May 23, 2020
My thoughts go out to you at this difficult time, Michael, Beth and Paul. My deepest sympathy. She was a lovely lady and a good friend. Our Gung Ho Couples Club was more like family. She will be missed.
Judy Clar
Friend
May 22, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. Difficult time on top of everything else. Peace and stay safe.
Earle Horwitz
Friend
