Patricia Kay Daniel (Lee), born October 26, 1956 in Danville, IL to Don and Colleen Lee, died July 15, 2020 at age 63 of Metastatic Breast Cancer in her home in Naperville, IL where she lived with her husband, Mark Daniel. She died surrounded by her husband and her children. Patricia and Mark had been married for nearly 39 years. Patricia worked at the Naperville Public Library as a Children's Librarian at the Nichols Library in downtown Naperville where she was known to the patrons as "Miss Patty." She worked there helping children find books, making recommendations and presenting storytimes for many groups of children. Patricia is survived by her husband Mark Daniel, her daughter Rebecca (John) Fyolek, son Matthew (Casey) Daniel and her two grandsons, Marshall and Malcolm Fyolek. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Patricia will be delayed until the pandemic is under control in order to protect the health of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given in Patricia's name to The Naperville Public Library – Children's Department, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 or to the Edward Cancer Center, 120 Spalding Drive, Suite 111, Naperville, IL. 60540.