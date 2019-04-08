Patricia Blunt Koldyke "Pat" passed away peacefully at her winter home in the Village of Golf, Florida.

She was born the middle of three daughters to Carleton and Rebecca Blunt and grew up in Winnetka, Illinois. Pat married the love of her life Martin "Mike" Koldyke in September 1960. They raised four children in Kenilworth, Illinois where she began her decades of philanthropic work.

Pat worked actively to make Chicago and the world a better place. As a volunteer, board member, and philanthropist she has supported a variety of civic causes in Chicago, most notably the Illinois Coalition for Handgun Control which she co-founded; the Chicago Council on Global Affairs where the Koldyke Global Teachers Program was established in her honor. She was a long-standing director of Children's Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and The Brain Research Foundation.

She and Mike co-founded the Golden Apple Foundation and the Golden Apple Scholars Program to promote excellence in teaching; and the Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL). Her dedication to improving the quality of educators made a profound impact on hundreds and hundreds of teachers and students.

Pat attended North Shore Country Day School and graduated with a degree in psychology from Vassar College ('58). Following graduation, Pat worked in publishing for Harper's Bazaar as an assistant shoe editor in Manhattan.

Pat is survived by her husband Mike, her four children, Laird Koldyke and his wife Deirdre of Chicago, Illinois; Carl Koldyke of Clear Lake, Iowa; Elizabeth Koldyke Boolbol and her husband Robert of Greenwich, Connecticut; and Ben Koldyke of Los Angeles, California; her two loving sisters, Fran Steinwedell and Carlene Blunt of Village of Golf, Florida; and eight grandchildren whom she cherished.

Pat's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Delaware Street.

For those wishing to donate in Pat's honor, please direct gifts to the Golden Apple Foundation (www.goldenapple.org) which can be reached at 312-407-0006. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary