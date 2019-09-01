Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kopeika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kopeika

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Kopeika Obituary
Patricia Kopeika, nee Egan. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Diane (Michael) Gottschalk, Charles (Lydia), Marianne (Joseph) Cullinane, Robert, Jim (Sue) and Tom (Chris). Loving grandmother of Timothy (Rosalina), Christoper, Kevin, Michael, Kimberly, Matthew, Charlie, Colleen, James, Michael, Liesl and Hazel and great grandmother of Alessandra, Gavin, Timi and Bowen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment were held privately. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.