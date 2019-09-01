|
Patricia Kopeika, nee Egan. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Diane (Michael) Gottschalk, Charles (Lydia), Marianne (Joseph) Cullinane, Robert, Jim (Sue) and Tom (Chris). Loving grandmother of Timothy (Rosalina), Christoper, Kevin, Michael, Kimberly, Matthew, Charlie, Colleen, James, Michael, Liesl and Hazel and great grandmother of Alessandra, Gavin, Timi and Bowen. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment were held privately. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019