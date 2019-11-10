|
Patricia "Patti" Kraai (nee McAnully), beloved wife and best friend for 58 years of Jack Kraai; cherished mom of Karin (Bill Dusz), Kelli (Pete Markuson and the late Scott Mitchell) and Kristin (Kevin Keely); adored grandma of Derek, Kevin, Gillian, Katie, Gabby and Caroline. Patti loved Lake Michigan sunsets, autumn, reading, bagpipes, church and her Bible study, exploring her ancestry, crossword puzzles and her college girl getaways; mostly though, she ferociously loved her husband, girls, sons-in-law, grandkids and her late parents, Billie & John McAnully. Celebration of Life service Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 13400 Bell Rd., Lemont, IL 60439: Visitation, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.; service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.; fellowship & refreshments, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Please omit flowers; memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church and mailed to above address or go to www.ccconbell.com/give/ to make a donation online. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019