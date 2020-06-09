Patricia was born on March 17th, 1942 in Chicago and passed away on June 7th, 2020 in Wheaton after a courageous struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a dynamic wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend that brought a playful sense of humor, clever wit and loving spirit to every relationship and chapter of her life. Her smile could light up a room and her arched eyebrow could stop anyone in their tracks. She loved to travel and had a creative flare that was expressed through poetry and an everchanging sense of style. A long-time resident of Winfield with her late husband Daniel Kristofek. Beloved wife of Edward Quinn of Carillon Lakes in Crest Hill. Daughter of Matthew and Phyllis Guzik. Loving mother to Cheryl (John) Zagorski, Kym Humay and Brian (Lisa) Kristofek. Stepmother to Beth (Matt) McAndrews, Karen (Rob) Quinn and Stacy Borwick. Cherished grandmother to Alex, Mary Ann, Kaleigh, Genevieve, Lauren, Caroline, Nicholas, Eddie, Elisabeth, Natalie and Lilah. Dear sister to Rennetta (Bill) Lueckenhoff, Mary (Jerry) Richards, Denise Craig and Jeff Guzik. Patricia is at the center of so many wonderful memories from the south side of Chicago to the western suburbs to Indian Lake, Michigan. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. A private interment will be held at Saint Michael Cemetery in Wheaton. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.