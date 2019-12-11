Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Cloud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Cloud Obituary
Patricia L. (nee Otis) Cloud, age 83, of Oak Forest; beloved wife of the late James C. Cloud for 56 years; loving mother of Susan (Dr. Bhagavatula) Ramakrishna, James (Brigette) Cloud, David (Alicia) Cloud, Robert (Julia) Cloud, & Lynette (Kelly) Krause; proud grandmother of Kelly, Denise, Alexandra, Danielle, Olivia, Grant, Kevin, Nathan, & Matthew; dear great-grandmother of Charlotte & Lexi. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. For further funeral service information: (708) 352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -