|
|
Patricia L. (nee Otis) Cloud, age 83, of Oak Forest; beloved wife of the late James C. Cloud for 56 years; loving mother of Susan (Dr. Bhagavatula) Ramakrishna, James (Brigette) Cloud, David (Alicia) Cloud, Robert (Julia) Cloud, & Lynette (Kelly) Krause; proud grandmother of Kelly, Denise, Alexandra, Danielle, Olivia, Grant, Kevin, Nathan, & Matthew; dear great-grandmother of Charlotte & Lexi. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. For further funeral service information: (708) 352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019