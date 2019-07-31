|
Patricia L. Fahey (nee Erwin), age 72, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1946 in Gary, Indiana to the late Russell and Helen Erwin. She was a 1964 graduate of Hobart High School. On September 10, 1966, she married Richard Fahey at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Trish retired from Bank One where she worked as an administrative assistant. Trish is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Fahey; sons, Richard H. (Jessica) Fahey, Jr., Kevin Fahey; granddaughter, Rhiannon Fahey; and brother, Harold (Candace) Erwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Helen Erwin; and brother, Wayne Erwin. A funeral service for Trish will take place at 10:00 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019