Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Patricia Fahey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Fahey


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Fahey Obituary
Patricia L. Fahey (nee Erwin), age 72, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1946 in Gary, Indiana to the late Russell and Helen Erwin. She was a 1964 graduate of Hobart High School. On September 10, 1966, she married Richard Fahey at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Trish retired from Bank One where she worked as an administrative assistant. Trish is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Fahey; sons, Richard H. (Jessica) Fahey, Jr., Kevin Fahey; granddaughter, Rhiannon Fahey; and brother, Harold (Candace) Erwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Helen Erwin; and brother, Wayne Erwin. A funeral service for Trish will take place at 10:00 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now