Patricia L. Hurt, age 58, suddenly. Cherished daughter of the late Dorothy Marie and Lawrence. Devoted sister of Regina (Daniel) Price, Denise (Arthur) Waner and the late Bradley. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Executive Mailing-Palos Hills, and an avid Cubs fan. Visitation Monday, Feb. 25th 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills .Funeral Tuesday, Feb. 26th, 11 15 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon, Illinois. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
