Patricia L. (Corydon) Larsen
Patricia Larsen of Willowbrook, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. Loving mother of David, Sophak (Phal), and grandsons Ryan and Erik. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald, and son, Kurt. Born in 11/28/1930 in Oak Park. Graduated from Oak Park High School and attended University of Colorado and fell in love with the "Friendly Skies "and became a flight attendant for United Airlines before marrying and starting her family. She had many interests and several careers both professionally and philanthropic endeavors during her lifetime, most focus on her love of people and the arts, including 10+ years at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Her family is planning life celebration on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11.00 am., at Christ Church Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christ Church Oak Brook
