Patricia L. Lietz
Patricia L. Lietz nee Myers. Loving mother of Linda (Paul) Iaquinta, James Lietz & Eric Lietz. Cherished grandmother of Sonny, Colin & Caliey. Beloved sister of the late Richard (the late Clare) Myers & Dolores Wentz, Bernard (Janiece) Myers & Jay Myers, Jr. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
28
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
November 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
November 24, 2020
Dear Aunt Pat,
We will miss you and your infectious laugh! Have fun with Boop and Rich!
Denise Q....
DENISE PALISAITIS
November 22, 2020
We love you, Aunt Pat.
November 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
