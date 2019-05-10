Patricia L. Lynch of Western Springs, IL. Born in Chicago, IL on April 6, 1945, Trish passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy Palatine, IL. A Mass of Resurrection celebrated by Father Bill Moriarity will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Old Saint Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL. Family and friends are invited to gather for a final viewing prior to Mass starting at 8:30am. Interment will be held at 9:30am at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, 1185 Algonquin Rd. Palatine, IL on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Trish was the beloved wife of 43 years to Dr. Jack, loving and proud mother of Tera (Bob) Van Liederkerke, Tracy (Jim) Ryan, Kelly (Josh) Sherlock, and Kerry Lynch. Fond daughter of the late William and Teresa Barlow. Devoted sister to her brother, Bill and her sister, the late Cathleen. Trish was adored as "GT" or Grandma Trish by her 9 grandchildren Danny, Matthew, Maggie, Marty, Molly, Emily, Kate, Connor and Grace, as well as by many cherished nieces and nephews. Trish was an educator and mentor in the School of Life. She earned two Master's Degrees and was a reading specialist with English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher training endorsement. She taught all levels from grammar school to college, but her favorite segment was teaching junior high students. When she retired from teaching, Trish became a professional Chicago tour guide. Trish was always looking for an outsider to bring them into the fold and to make them feel loved, appreciated, and valued. She truly lived a life for others, and it was never about her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Rev. Robert McLaughlin Faith Foundation, 920 West Granville Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068. For more information, please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home at (847) 359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 10 to May 12, 2019