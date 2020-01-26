|
|
Patricia "Pat" L. Malik, 81, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Malik; loving mother of Jayme (Thomas) Bielanski, Scott (Brenda) Malik and Jeff (Suzanne) Malik; proud grandmother of Chris, Kyle, Samantha, Taylor, Daniel, Tyler, Gabbie, Lizzie, Maggie, Carter, Griffin, Darcy, Clare and the late Lauren; dear sister of Cindy (James) Harig and Leslie (Mitchell) Schwarzbach; dear sister-in-law of Arlene Robertson; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet for funeral Mass Tuesday, January 28 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020