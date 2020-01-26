Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Malik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Malik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Malik Obituary
Patricia "Pat" L. Malik, 81, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Malik; loving mother of Jayme (Thomas) Bielanski, Scott (Brenda) Malik and Jeff (Suzanne) Malik; proud grandmother of Chris, Kyle, Samantha, Taylor, Daniel, Tyler, Gabbie, Lizzie, Maggie, Carter, Griffin, Darcy, Clare and the late Lauren; dear sister of Cindy (James) Harig and Leslie (Mitchell) Schwarzbach; dear sister-in-law of Arlene Robertson; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet for funeral Mass Tuesday, January 28 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -