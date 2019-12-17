|
|
Patricia L. Massolio, nee O'Leary, 82, December 14, 2019, of Palos Hills, former longtime resident of Evergreen Park, originally of Southwest Side of Chicago; devoted mother of John C. Massolio, III and Jacqueline L. (James A.) Dorn, both of Florida; loving grandmother of Kathleen Massolio, Matthew J. Dorn, Sarah E. Dorn and the late John C. "Jay" Massolio, IV; dear daughter of the late William and Lucille Wenzloff Laverty. Dedicated employee of Meyer Brothers Scavenger Service, later Waste Management, for 30 years. Member of Sacred Heart Fun Club. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10 a.m., at chapel, to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum, Justice, IL. Please visit PATRICIA MASSOLIO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019