Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St.
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Massolio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Massolio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Massolio Obituary
Patricia L. Massolio, nee O'Leary, 82, December 14, 2019, of Palos Hills, former longtime resident of Evergreen Park, originally of Southwest Side of Chicago; devoted mother of John C. Massolio, III and Jacqueline L. (James A.) Dorn, both of Florida; loving grandmother of Kathleen Massolio, Matthew J. Dorn, Sarah E. Dorn and the late John C. "Jay" Massolio, IV; dear daughter of the late William and Lucille Wenzloff Laverty. Dedicated employee of Meyer Brothers Scavenger Service, later Waste Management, for 30 years. Member of Sacred Heart Fun Club. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10 a.m., at chapel, to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum, Justice, IL. Please visit PATRICIA MASSOLIO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -