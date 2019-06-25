|
Patricia A. Morris, 73, a resident of Round Lake, IL, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born July 13, 1945 in Mishawaka, IN to Glenn and Mildred Hedman. Patricia is survived by her son Michael (Bobbi) Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Morris, and her brother Arthur Hedman. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am with the service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at East Fox Lake Cemetery in Round Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019