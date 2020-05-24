Deb

Im so sorry for your loss. You were a wonderful supportive daughter to your mom and Im so glad you were able to be there with her at the end. Shes free from pain and her mind is clear now. Remember and cherish all the good times and silly stories. You, John, Joey, Abby, & Joan are in my prayers as you go through this difficult time. I love you!

Kris

Kris Parker

Friend