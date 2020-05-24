Patricia L. Morris (nee Franklin) age 72 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen D. Morris. Loving mother of Debbie (John) Plishka. Proud and cherished grandmother of Joseph and Abigail. Dear sister of Joan Franklin. Patricia's family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Gurnee and Guardian Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Private family services will be held at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org the American Cancer Society www.americancancersociety.com or to your favorite animal rescue group in her name. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.