Patricia L. Morris
1947 - 2020
Patricia L. Morris (nee Franklin) age 72 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen D. Morris. Loving mother of Debbie (John) Plishka. Proud and cherished grandmother of Joseph and Abigail. Dear sister of Joan Franklin. Patricia's family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Gurnee and Guardian Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Private family services will be held at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org the American Cancer Society www.americancancersociety.com or to your favorite animal rescue group in her name. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
May 22, 2020
We are so very saddened to hear of Pat's passing. We knew Pat through Christ Church--UCC and will miss her. Our sympathies and condolences during this difficult time.
Nancy & Phil Seils
Friend
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 20, 2020
Deb
Im so sorry for your loss. You were a wonderful supportive daughter to your mom and Im so glad you were able to be there with her at the end. Shes free from pain and her mind is clear now. Remember and cherish all the good times and silly stories. You, John, Joey, Abby, & Joan are in my prayers as you go through this difficult time. I love you!
Kris
Kris Parker
Friend
May 20, 2020
Our hearts are heavy for you. May she be welcomed into Paradise and may memories comfort you.
Ricky, Kris, David and Paul Ongkiko
