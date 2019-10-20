Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church.
Patricia L. Russell Obituary
Patricia L. Russell, nee Kolzow, age 85; beloved wife of the late Michael J. Russell; loving mother of Susan (Randall) Olsen, Steven Russell, Mark (Rebecca) Russell and Kenneth (Mary Sue) Russell; cherished grandmother of Robert (Jackie) Olsen, Kristen (James) Ward, Michael, Stephanie (Andrew) Huntington, Kimberly (Jake) Stewart, Lucas, Amanda, Meredith, Carolyn and Lauren Russell; great-grandmother of Clara Olsen, Russell Olsen, Andrew Ward and Charlotte Ward; dear sister of James Kolzow, Rev. Andrew Kolzow, O.P., Marilyn Claus, the late Jeanne Jerousek-Cormack and the late Glenn Kolzow; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Tuesday 11:00AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 11:30AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Albert The Great Priory and Novitiate, Dominican Friars Province of St. Martin de Porres, 3150 Vince Hagan Drive, Irving, TX 75062 or St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, St. Mary of Gostyn Parish, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515 are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
