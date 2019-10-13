Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
126 E. Chestnut St.
Chicago, IL
Lenters, Patricia née Jeserich, 73, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Arnold; cherished daughter to the late Benjamin and the late Clara; loving sister of Gerald (Phyllis) Jeserich. She was a Chicago Public School teacher at the John M. Smyth School/ Joyner Child Parent Center for over 30 years; a longtime member of and Deacon at Fourth Presbyterian Church where her memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions appreciated to Chicago Lights Tutoring c/o Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
